A high-speed rail network on Australia’s east coast may soon become a reality, with the Federal Government proposing the establishment of a high-speed rail authority.

The authority, if created, would begin planning the infrastructure for the network that would allow for reduced travel times between capital cities, with trains reaching speeds in excess of 250km/h.

The Albanese Government will complete the project in stages, with Sydney to Newcastle the first line to be set up following a $500 million investment. The government agency will be advised by a number of rail and infrastructure experts. The integration of housing authorities has also been floated in order to ensure planning for both sectors is accounted for.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King says the country is in dire need of the railway.

"The time is now, we need to stop procrastinating and start taking action to actually deliver high-speed rail. This is a long-term project with significant benefits and it's not just about a political cycle but rather a focus on Australia's future," she says.

"A high-speed rail network along the east coast of Australia will truly be a transformational project that has the ability to touch the lives of all Australians.”

Following the establishment of the Sydney to Newcastle line, there will be a railway connecting Brisbane and Melbourne, with stops in Canberra, Albury-Wodonga and other regional areas.