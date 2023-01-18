The NSW Government has called upon international companies to come forward with innovative ideas for energy, digital, cyber and circular economy systems for the first stage of Bradfield, Sydney’s future third CBD.

The Western Parklands City Authority has set a number of targets for the City Centre, which include significantly reduced energy consumption and carbon emissions, ultra-high-speed internet connection, the creation of digitally connected and efficient building and the establishment of circular economy systems that minimise landfill.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens says the current market sounding process will look to uncover and celebrate future technologies that are able to service entire cities.

“Bradfield is a city for the future, and we are calling for partners from all across the world to work with us in delivering the best and most advanced services for the residents and businesses that will call it home,” he says.

“We only have one chance to get this right and as we develop this new city from the ground up, we need to make sure we’re investing in the right assets, the best products and the services and solutions that will drive the economy for generations to come.”

Western Parkland City Authority Chair Jennifer Westacott says that going into the market for city-shaping systems will kickstart development across Bradfield and secure Australia’s economic future.

“As part of this process we’re asking the market for cutting edge solutions, capabilities and partnerships to optimise government investment and reduce costs to customers,” she says.

“The systems we seek must be customer centric, sustainable, flexible and future proofed. This work will help us attract new investment to Western Sydney and deliver better paid and more diverse local jobs."

Market sounding has been underway since November 22 and will run until March 2023. More information can be found at wpca.sydney.