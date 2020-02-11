Google’s VR of Château de Versailles

Google and Château de Versailles is taking users on a private virtual reality tour of Louis XIV’s royal residence using photogrammetry.

The new virtual reality app allows users to discover the Palace as it is today and enjoy a wide range of exclusive cultural content.

The fully immersive experience enables a free exploration of the King and Queen’s State Apartments, the Royal Chapel, the Royal Opera House, the Hall of Mirrors and more.

There are a few features, including the ability to remove the chandeliers so you can view the ceilings in their entirety.

The tour gives access to over 150 works of art, 21 rooms and 36,000 sqm with commentary from the museum’s scientific teams, as well as exclusive access to antiqiuites, the app allows a peek into the furniture, paintings ad objets d’art objects closely.

Through photogrammetry technology, the app recreates spaces just as they were, yet in real life, by combining thousands of photographs, over 4TB and 15 billion pixels.

“This technology allowed the engineers to recreate the world-famous décor and objects that make the Palace of Versailles so culturally rich,” according to Château de Versailles.