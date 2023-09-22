Design innovation and sustainability must be at the heart of the proposed $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), says the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA).

According to Institute national president Stuart Tanner, the planned 30,000 new social and affordable homes should meet climate, livability and cost factors to ensure the housing was appropriate for the future.

“However, we need good housing, not any housing,” Tanner says.

“People deserve livable housing that is more than just a roof over one’s head. These dwellings must be high-quality builds that will not only serve this generation but the generations to come. That is a fundamental aspect of sustainability.”

To ensure design is at the centre of social or affordable housing proposals, Tanner emphasised the need to get registered architects critically involved in the development process.

“Architects develop housing that focuses on livability,” he says. “Our members are design professionals; they know how to make the most of a budget through orientation, cost-effective and sustainable materials and design. Architects also have the professional expertise to steward the entire process, including construction.”

Responding to calls from some sections of the construction industry to water down design, energy efficiency and accessibility requirements, the Institute said that substandard homes would not meet the needs of Australia’s current and future population.

“It will not save money if the building requires substantial retrofitting because of poor material choice, orientation or execution in the building stage,” Tanner says. “Scrimping now will cost more in the long run.”

The Institute would welcome the opportunity to show the Prime Minister and the Housing Minister examples of social and affordable housing from members that incorporate best practice sustainability and design principles.

“Having grown up in government housing himself, the Prime Minister would be amazed at what architect-designed social and affordable housing can provide today,” he says. “We will invite Anthony Albanese and Julie Collins to visit the great work our members are doing. The value of good design goes beyond aesthetics. Good design ensures resilient communities.

“Architects are positive, innovative and adaptable. We strive to future proof our built environment to lead to quality and longevity. Do it once and do it well,” Tanner concludes.