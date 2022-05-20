Once again, the Australian Good Design Awards are open for entry, with promises to crown the best and the brightest designs. Applications for the awards close this Friday 20 May, so be sure to submit your designs here, before entries close!

The Good Design Awards has a long and proud legacy, showcasing the best in design since 1958. As one of the longest international design awards, the awards have brought some of the most innovative ideas to audiences across the globe. The awards offer a platform to extremely broad sectors and industries, where everything design related, is covered.

Recognised by the World Design Organisation, the Good Design Awards stand as Australia’s peak endorsement program and they stand out for their diverse spectrum of design. With 11 design disciplines that cover over 30 categories, any design can enter.

Whether the design is from everyday products to public services, places and spaces, and even the systems that underpin our society, the awards program covers everything. This year, another award has been added to the diverse disciplines with the Good Design Award for Sustainability which exemplifies excellence in sustainable practices.

Good Design Awards 2022 Jury: (Left to right, top to bottom): Dan Formoza, Pernilla Johansson, Prof. Dan Hill, Leah Lang, Dr. Tristan Schultz, Dr. Gjoko Muratovski, Laura Mimini, Ray Brown, photography courtesy of Good Design Australia.

With a wide-reaching scope of design, the awards have a multi-disciplinary jury of celebrated design experts. Dr Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia says, “We have assembled some of the most respected names in the Australian and international design community for this year’s Good Design Awards to cover the broad range of design disciplines and categories represented in the annual awards.”

Your application can be made anywhere in the world and to be eligible, entries must be completed and are not parts thereof.

The overarching criteria fall under three parts: Good Design, Design Innovation and Design Impact.

As mentioned above, the awards are closing this Friday, so if you have any designs ready, here’s your chance to do so.

