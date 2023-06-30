Golden Age Group has confirmed that construction has commenced on its second Glen Waverley offering, the Rothelowman-designed Floret.

The developer released a media statement earlier this week announcing both the commencement of construction, as well as the appointment of Figurehead as preferred builder. The 77-townhouse project received approval nearly 12 months ago, and shapes up as a key development in the growth of the east Melbourne suburb.

The townhomes have been built to meld into the streetscape, accounting for both architectural heritage and the demand for high-end design within the area. Rothelowman has worked with Golden Age in the past, delivering Sky Garden, a similarly community-centric project.

“Their commitment to a conservative and robust design and delivery model aligns with our obligation to our key stakeholders, the end users of our product,” says Figurehead Managing Director Joe Grasso.

“Figurehead Construction has specialised in the delivery of townhomes since its inception in 2007, and for us, it’s important in this challenging climate that we partner with a reputable team, and take on projects we have a track record of delivering to a high standard,” said Joe.

Gardens designed by Aspect Studio aim to enhance the sense of community through lush landscapes made ideal for families. An array of amenities have been integrated within the development, while three-level townhouses separate ground floor offices and upper-level living spaces in the hybrid work era. Ensuite bedrooms are also located on the ground floor which feature direct courtyard access, while the kitchen and living areas serve as connection points.

Golden Age Founder and Managing Director Jeff Xu says he is delighted to have announced the appointment of Figurehead, given the company’s reputation for producing high-end design outcomes within the construction phase.

“Figurehead has an extensive and diverse portfolio of more than 100 completed projects, all with unwavering quality,” he says.

Collectively, we are eager to deliver a thorough and proactive approach to this project as it is one that will lift the standard within the area.”

Over 80 percent of Floret’s first stage has been sold, with new park front lots brought forward to cater to demand. Nearly half of the new releases flew off the plan within 24 hours, outlining the demand for buyers looking to create a life in Glen Waverley.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2025. For more information, visit florethomes.com.au.