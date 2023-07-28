Logo
Latest acquisition makes Golden Age Group most prominent private landholder in Box Hill
With five sites spanning over 60,000sqm including their latest acquisition on Carrington Road, the Golden Age Group has cemented their position as the most prominent private landholder in Box Hill.
The developer continues to strengthen their development pipeline in the suburb – touted as Melbourne’s second CBD – with multiple projects lined up for launch in the market. These include an expansive townhouse development on Hay Street and a brand-new food, lifestyle and retail precinct known as SKY SQR, as well as a commercial, strata office and retail project for the Carrington Road site to cater to Box Hill’s evolving business and economic needs.

Following the success of Golden Age’s boutique strata offering at 130 Little Collins in the CBD, the Carrington Road project will seek to set a new benchmark for strata offices in Box Hill.

Designed as an east-meets-west cultural hub for the new generation, SKY SQR will include an expansive three-level retail podium and food precinct with tenancies ranging from 16sqm to 2,000sqm. Inspired by traditional European food halls and Asian markets, the precinct’s design is a nod to famous places such as the Borough Market in London, San Miguel Food Market in Madrid, and Lan Kwai Fong in Hong Kong.

“It will also play a pivotal role in job creation for the suburb and will fill the void for retail space, following the large-scale transformation of Box Hill Central,” he added.

