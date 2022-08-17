A new $480 million hotel and superyacht marina located on the Gold Coast, designed by Kennon, has been submitted to local council by Pelligra Group and Giannarelli Group.

Comprising 150 rooms over three storeys, the U-shaped hotel is gunning for a 6 star rating. The development additionally features a floating beach club, retail offerings and a suite of food and beverage outlets.

Located on Seaworld Drive, the project sits on a 11,500 sqm site currently occupied by the Mariner’s Cove shopping centre and is located next to the Palazzo Versace hotel. Spanning 100 metres along the broadwater, the marina will be able to accommodate approximately 70 superyachts.

“With Queensland experiencing its biggest population boom in 16 years, the quality of development and investment is taking on a whole new energy, especially in and around Main Beach,” Pelligra Group Chairman Ross Pelligra says.

“High-end developments like this, not only draw in more tourism, but also provide jobs and fuel the economy overall, making the Gold Coast an exceptionally appealing place for both work and play.”

A 40 metre infinity pool sits on the rooftop, along with a 2,000 sqm event space and a 900 sqm ballroom. The carpark has a 441-vehicle capacity. A new pedestrian link will allow for people to pass from Seaworld Drive to Broadwater.

The development is part of a masterplan conceived by the Queensland Government for The Spit, which will provide infrastructure and redevelopment in the Gold Coast’s north quadrant. The masterplan ensures development continues without any high rise towers.

Talks are currently ongoing between the developers and restaurant groups for the food and beverage outlets for the hotel. Both Pelligra and Giannarelli Groups anticipate the precinct will open in 2025.

Image: Instagram