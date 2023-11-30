Seeking to capitalise on the continued preference for flexible working styles post-COVID, The Great Room by Industrious will open the doors to its new high-end, hospitality-led coworking space at Level 29, 85 Castlereagh Street in Sydney’s CBD in January 2024.

The space will deliver a full floor of premium coworking facilities over 1,200 square metres to cater to the city’s dynamic and ever-evolving workforce, with demand for coworking facilities rising to pre-pandemic levels.

According to CBRE’s 2023 Australian Flex Space in the Age of Hybrid Work report, Sydney is the largest office market in Australia – with close proximity to finance, insurance, and professional services – and already leads the country in terms of flex availability, accounting for 3.2% of coworking spaces nationally.

The Sydney facility increases The Great Room’s Asia-Pacific portfolio to 10 coworking spaces including six in Singapore, two in Bangkok, and one in Hong Kong. The Great Room was acquired by Industrious, currently the third largest global flex space operator, which boasts more than 160 coworking venues in 65 cities.

The Great Room by Industrious has already achieved pre-commitment on more than half of its space, securing memberships from companies within the technology, property, financial services, and legal services sectors.

“We are very excited to raise the bar within the coworking market by providing a unique new premium offering,” says Josh Alfafara, general manager and head of Australian operations at The Great Room.

“Flex spaces foster collaboration and strengthen productivity. The amenities and experiential benefits provided by coworking spaces such as The Great Room have been a significant factor in the ‘flight to quality’ that we’re witnessing within Sydney’s office market. It’s important for businesses to ‘earn the commute’ if they’re seeking to attract and retain top talent.

“Coworking also produces lower overheads than traditional office leases, and integrating flex space within a commercial asset creates an ecosystem, which benefits all tenants. With half of the floor already committed to a few months before we open, it is a clear sign that demand is rising, and so are people’s expectations of what a flex space can provide.”

The Great Room by Industrious is set to expand in Australia, looking to open locations within several key cities by Q4 2024.

A membership with The Great Room allows access to all coworking spaces owned by Industrious, including a range of offices across Europe. This is especially attractive for multinational enterprises, global freelancers, and executive travellers.

“Our office locations are strategically placed and surrounded by transport, retail, hospitality, and wellness facilities. Our membership benefits include global access to over 160 centrally located and well-designed coworking spaces, and these are highly desirable points of difference for many,” says Alfafara.

The Great Room by Industrious in Sydney will offer a range of flexible membership plans, catering to businesses of all sizes. These include dedicated offices for 3 to 30 persons, hot desk options for small teams, freelancers, and start-ups, day passes for short-term space and amenity use, and virtual office services for businesses needing a distinguished corporate address. Businesses can also choose custom solutions tailored to their needs with the enterprise suite option.

With interiors designed by award-winning architects HASSELL, The Great Room’s new Sydney space will feature 35 dedicated offices and collaboration areas, as well as a bar offering skyline views and overlooking Sydney’s iconic Hyde Park.

HASSELL’s interiors offer luxe office design with a hospitality-inspired twist, incorporating bespoke furniture and joinery, rich colour palettes, high-end finishes and warm, inviting lighting.

Key amenities include enterprise-grade technology and connectivity, 24/7 office access, shower facilities, weekly Breakfast Club, networking drinks, exclusive business, learning and lifestyle events, and meeting and event spaces.

Images: Supplied