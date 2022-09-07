Hatch RobertsDay’s Perth team has devised a solution to turn tired urban cul-de-sac into vibrant multi-use civic spaces that will be utilised by the community.

The urban planning and design practice has presented the concepts of the Canning Bridge Activity Centre Plan for Perth’s City of Melville to a number of local businesses and community members. The Plan aims to enhance the northern portion of Ogilvie Road, between Helm Street and Canning Highway.

The street currently attracts little foot traffic, with a lack of trees, parking and unsuitable footpaths. The plan proposes new street tree planting, landscaped verges, rain gardens, public alfresco seating areas, widened footpaths, improved pedestrian accessibility, crossings, improved on-street parking bays, traffic-calming measures, and public artwork.

“Ogilvie Road is a test case – it is the first of several roads to be revitalised in the activity centre,” says Hatch RobertsDay WA Principal, Peter Ciemitis.

“It is a great example of what a street looks like when you put people first and support businesses in putting customers first.

“One of the things our team did was identify particular road typologies. In addition to providing good public space, the typologies also set up simple straightforward street profiles for driving and parking. Ogilvie Road has bits of parking here, and no parking there; 90-degree bays in some areas; in some areas footpaths become narrow, with no room for trees; and some of the road is rundown and needs resurfacing.

“We created two concept options. The first is a typical CBD-style street that is a big improvement on the existing street and allows a 30 per cent increase in tree cover while retaining parking. The second option improves business activity on the street and provides good opportunities for alfresco dining and event programming. It turns the street into a place where people, and customers, would want to be.”

Ciemitis says Hatch RobertsDay’s approach to the concept plan can be utilised by local governments anywhere across Australia.

“This project came with a lot of the common problems that are shared across councils. We are fortunate that the City of Melville had the leadership to drive projects like this with an integrated team beyond engineering,” he says.

“The council assembled a placemaking team that included planners and designers which, together with Council, could expertly develop a vision of what a place should look like.”

Hatch RobertsDay’s guide to transforming streets that prioritise people, local trade and greenery:

1. Address community concerns early

Often planning projects can become highly politicised, attracting objections by some community members. Planners should hold a ‘walkshop’ – a public engagement session where all participants walk the site together and discuss issues. They should also consult with the local community, businesses and landowners throughout the concept and design process, tempering and moderating their concerns, and identifying their broader needs. Peter says: “One of the key issues for the local community has been the height of new buildings within the Canning Bridge plan. In our consultations with various community stakeholder groups, we found that the community agreed that what happens ‘on the ground’ is as important as the height of a building. Focus groups, town halls and surveys are very effective. Showing the community how the enhancements will benefit them is important. Hatch RobertsDay developed a video of its Ogilvie Road concept plan that demonstrates how it has addressed community concerns around Canning Bridge Activity Centre.

2. Calibrate land uses realistically

Peter says one area of urban planning that is not done well in Australia is calibration of land uses to streets. For instance, when redesigning urban streetscapes, planners tend to advocate for activated business frontages and nil-setbacks to every street. Peter says this only works for businesses that want to trade to passing foot traffic. Businesses such as offices and health centres will cover their exposed facades. “We wanted the right activated frontages, not blank facades,” he says.

3. Widen footpaths to encourage pedestrians and alfresco dining

Footpaths contribute to the mental and physical wellbeing of residents by facilitating physical exercise, and community and social cohesion. It can be challenging to hold a conversation on a narrow footpath, with the constant need to fall into ‘single file’ to allow oncoming pedestrians to pass. Wider footpaths strengthen existing social and cultural use by accommodating temporary recreational and commercial events such as markets and live music performances. They can also allow bar and cafe patrons to sit outside, thereby extending trade into the public realm and provide opportunity for alfresco dining – a safe option in the current COVID-19 climate.

4. Add street furniture

Benches, streetlights, plant pots and safety bollards facilitate a sociable, inclusive and safe atmosphere in urban environments. Sitting places specifically foster rest and relaxation, thus encouraging pedestrians to enjoy their surroundings and spend more time in a certain vicinity. This is particularly pertinent to older members of the community and those with mobility issues, as it increases accessibility by providing rest places for them.

5. Substitute some street parking with ‘parklets’

Converting a few curbside parking spaces into ‘parklets’ that fuse street greenery and public seating spaces can give pedestrians relief from the hustle and bustle of city living and boost local biodiversity. More greenery can help with the absorption of rainwater run-off, reducing flood risks, as well as trapping pollution and cooling the area. When developing a parklet, consideration should be given to its street barriers, wind protection and lines of sight to ensure a comfortable and safe sitting environment. The Ogilvie Road concept plan replaced 20 percent of parking bays with parklets, more trees and seating areas – a move that local businesses welcomed.

6. Increase signage, especially for off-street parking

Well placed street signs strengthen the legibility, navigation, understanding and accessibility of urban environments. They increase the utilisation of lesser-known places in a precinct – elements that smartphone maps don’t always identify. In the case of Ogilvie Road, distinct signage for off-street parking improves traffic flow through the area and frees space for pedestrians.

7. Blend pedestrian paving with the street

Safely integrating vehicle lanes with pedestrian pavements improve aesthetic appeal and indicate to traffic that they are entering a significantly different road environment. Often kerbs and gutters are removed to avoid ambiguity as to where pedestrians are permitted to walk and reinforce their right of way. As shared zones allow pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle movement, there should be a coordinated design approach to maintain pedestrian safety, including consideration of the placement of trees, furniture, lighting, and paving.

8. Introduce waterwise landscaping

Street greenery is essential to sustainable urban development as it improves mental and physical wellbeing through increased air quality, shading and beautification of metropolitan infrastructure. Waterwise landscaping will have plantings that have lower water needs and can tolerate drought, groups together plants by water needs, and generally uses water more efficiently.