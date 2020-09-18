Genton unveils Reservoir Station project

Genton has unveiled the Reservoir Station project, reflecting an emerging importance of built environments.

Designed by Genton, in collaboration with landscape architects McGregor Coxall and delivered by the North West Program Alliance, Reservoir Station is the first elevated rail project in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, representing a new era in transport infrastructure.

Through its form, Reservoir Station’s elevated platform and translucent canopy will help to link the central community and retail spine of the suburb, with its angles and undulations creating a unifying civil landmark.

“The urban design strategy applied to this project was to reconnect two disparate high streets, being Edwardes and Broadway, and create a welcoming core public space within the local precinct for everyone who lives, works or passes through the area to relish in,” says Marc Debney, Genton Principal.

“Additionally, it was also imperative that we identify and explore new ways to address both cultural and social context relevant to the service area and ensure this cohesiveness was reflected in all elements of the completed project.”

Reservoir Station is the second completed train station design from the Genton team, with its creative concepts stemming from the practice’s previous award-winning design of Frankston Station, which explores the aesthetic and experiential offering perforated façades can deliver.

“With its completed presence bringing together the retail and community centres of Reservoir, the light-filled station platform is ultimately designed to make these common spaces uplifting and joyous for daily users,” says Debney.

“The perforated skin serves a dual-purpose for the station, balancing the needs of weather protection with the desire for views, air and light, while the anodised finish and the pattern and break-up of the façade embraces the rippling nature of water - a nod to the history of Reservoir as the key hydro infrastructure of Melbourne.”

With polished black concrete outer walls shielding the perimeter of the station, brown bricks in the station forecourt referencing suburban inter-war and post-war architecture of the area and a lighter stainless-steel cladding providing contrast for the interior spaces, the use of these more robust materials reflects the middle-ring Melbourne character of Reservoir.

“The reframing of both cultural and environmental contexts is becoming increasingly important in Australian architecture; by applying this insight with the creative, community-focused approach we infuses into every transport infrastructure project, Reservoir Station heralds another step in the right direction for Australian train station design,” remarks Debney.

Bolstering the future potential of its surrounding community by enriching the heart of the suburban centre it occupies, Reservoir Station stands as an iconic piece of architecture befitting the prominence of its position.

In its 10th year of business and off the back of its remarkable, fast-paced growth Genton recently evolved its dynamic, internal team structure appointing Jamie McCutcheon as the practice’s third Principal.

McCutcheon joins Marc Debney and Steven Toia at the leadership helm.