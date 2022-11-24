Cedar Woods has marked a major milestone for its 88 Leveson development, with a groundbreaking ceremony held earlier this month.

Located in North Melbourne, the complex has been designed by Genton Architecture. The multi-residential project will comprise 15 residences which reflect the industrial character of North Melbourne.

Set back from its boundaries to increase northern exposure and cross-ventilation, each dwelling features open living spaces for entertaining on the first floor and large bedrooms on the upper floors and private rooftop terraces.

“It’s an exciting time to be building in North Melbourne,” says Cedar Woods’ Victorian Development Director, James Bovell.

“The area is going through transformation, yet still retains the rich character and history of its industrial past. This is finding interest with a broad range of homebuyers, who see value in the project and area to suit their unique lifestyles and circumstances.”

Sitting on the site of a former warehouse, Genton’s design acknowledges the industrial history through large windows creating generous openings for natural light and connection to external spaces, set within an industrial-inspired facade featuring brick, black metal and timber. A soft, minimalist palette features amongst the interior, with refined and earthy textures including timber flooring, wool carpets and stone benchtops.

88 Leveson is located just two kilometres from the Melbourne CBD. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on 3 November, with Burbank Urban announced as handling the construction, a long-time partner of Cedar Woods.

“Burbank Urban is a proven performer in the residential sector, having delivered a number of innovative projects across their portfolio. Their consistent delivery of quality products offers purchasers confidence in the offering that 88 Leveson presents,” Bovell concludes.

To find out more about the project, visit www.cedarwoods.com.au/88-leveson.