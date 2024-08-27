Located in Potts Point, Sydney’s most exclusive boutique residential address, La Strada is a classically modern new low-rise apartment that will comprise four premium residences that Fiona Lynch Interior Design has designed the interiors for.

It features three full floor dwellings plus a two-level penthouse, all offering exceptional harbour and city views. In addition, we have designed front-of-house spaces including the entrance lobby, plus an exclusive rooftop pool and entertainment terrace.

Architecture & Design sat down with Fiona Lynch, Director Fiona Lynch Office, to discuss the evolution of this outstanding project.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for La Strada and how it evolved over time?

Fiona Lynch: The corner site for the apartment in Potts Point is a landmark where the renowned La Strada restaurant launched in the 1980s by Giovanna Toppi (who also owned the site). It hosted celebrity diners including Mick Jagger, Sammy Davis and Shirley Bassey to name just a few and it was an iconic local for residents in the area.

Developer, Peter Metzner (ARC Property), had a vision to raze the building and construct boutique luxury apartments within a new low-rise structure with commercial spaces beneath, including a restaurant to revive the site’s Italian hospitality legacy. He purchased the site in 2021 from Toppi. Maurice Terzini was the last to operate on the site with a wine bar that recently closed in preparation for build to commence. La Strada will be Arc Property’s first multi-residential development and I’m truly impressed with his approach given his appointment of David Mitchell from David Mitchell Architects as the architect and Naomi Barin from Dangar Barin Smith to design the landscaping which will include an overflow of greenery from planter boxes on the building’s façade. My studio is creating all the apartment interiors plus front-of-house spaces (including the entrance lobby and entertainment terrace).

Often residential developers are inclined to economise premium materials and refined finishes, but from the outset Peter has been dedicated to creating three remarkable residences (each occupying an entire floor and offering both harbour and city views), plus a two-level penthouse that respond to the Art Deco streetscape with a sense of refined opulence. The three-bedroom penthouse with a rooftop pool was the last residence to sell off the plan in June this year which is testament to his exceptional offering and really exciting given the build will commence early next year.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

Joining the team during the planning phase was incredibly beneficial as I was able to work with David to refine the internal layout. The rectangular block was a challenge, so our key concern was creating a greater sense of width, ensuring the spaces wouldn’t feel compromised once furnishings were added, yet ensuring there was ample storage. Each floor had to capture natural light and enhance the incredible city and harbour views from different aspects. So we played with several scenarios to determine an optimum outcome that enables an open connection from one end of the apartments to the other including the flow of cross breezes when balcony doors are open.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

This process is quite different from meeting with residential clients who set the brief and we work with them to deliver an outcome that ideally exceeds their expectations. In this case, we designed all four apartments for prospective clients who then bought off the plan. One advantage of sales all being met prior to the construction of the site has led to us liaising with the new owners to further customise some elements including things like designing bespoke jewellery storage and make-up drawers in joinery elements. We’re thrilled that all the clients have solicited our serves to fully furnish their homes regarding soft furnishings (beyond the joinery, lighting and hardware elements) to maintain the artistic intent, yet imbue each residence with a unique look and feel.

Are there any unique or innovative techniques or materials that will be used in this project?

Monumental stone is definitely a feature material that subscribes to a ‘last forever’ notion of modern design and the site’s Italian legacy, yet we’ve avoided heavy tones and elaborate applications to enhance a sense of lightness. Multi-stone panelled walls will feature a patchwork of mis-matched pieces enhancing the movement of their expressive markings in alternating directions within the lobby, while the travertine floor will feature geometric insets via darker stones. Within the individual residences, travertine features throughout given it’s neutral tone and textural surface, with pale seafoam green stone gentluy adding depth and intrigue via its markings.

Kitchen island benchtops, bathroom vanities and fireplace mantels will feature upturned half-bullnose surfaces, adding a sculpted elegance, rather than customary square angles or rounded returns. Supporting them with be plinths and bases with angular and curved edges to gently enhance a sense of movement within.

Beyond the expressive stone, the marks of artisans imbue surfaces in every room. Aluminium and bronze metals articulate bespoke lighting plus exquisite fabric selections will add touchpoints that play to the splendour of the stone and abundance of natural light filtering throughout. One incredible feature is the bronze finish on all the oversized entry doors, while we designed an amazing aluminium shelving unit in the penthouse where a custom lighting unit will dangle from a ceiling between the sinuous curves of its staircase.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

Across residential, retail, hospitality and commercial projects, our work is underpinned by a thoughtful consideration of materiality and detailing to convey notions of gentle luxury with an emphasis on quality and craftsmanship. We favour natural solutions that age gracefully, so to be involved in a project of this magnitude underpinned by intrinsically beautiful stone selections and finishes within my favourite street in Sydney is truly special. Our studio prioritises collaborations with contemporary artists and skilled artisans to create highly customised finishes and accents, so it’s particularly special to work with a developer who not only understands the incredible value this adds to a space, but embraces it.

Images: La Strada render by Gabriel Saunders.