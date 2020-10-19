Gensler Ranks first in the 2020 U.S. Top Architecture Firms

Comparing revenues from the previous year, Architectural Record lines up annually a list of the Top 300 U.S. Firms.

Based on the 2019 data, Gensler tops again the selection, for the ninth year in a row, and Perkins and Will takes the second position.

Third, fourth and fifth places were presented for Engineering Architecture firms HDR, Jacobs, and AECOM. Other companies in the top 10 include HKS and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

The ranking, based on 2019 figures, before the pandemic global crisis, puts together Architects, Architects Engineer, Architects Planners, and Engineer Architects firms, who are established in the U.S. and chose to participate in the classification.

Gensler topping the list for the ninth consecutive year, has seen a 12% increase. On that note, the board of directors stated that these revenues “also give us the capacity to reinvest in our global platform—supporting unparalleled research, talent development, and design delivery.”

On another hand, NBBJ, in the fifteenth position, had a 21% growth, the greatest percentage increase in the list from 2018 to 2019, driven from the academic and commercial sectors, as well as urban design. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates or KPF follows in the sixteenth position.

Find below the top 25 U.S Architecture firm of 2020, and for the full ranking, check the Top 300 U.S Firms.

Gensler San Francisco

Perkins and Will Chicago

HDR Omaha

Jacobs Dallas

AECOM Los Angeles

HKS Dallas

HOK St. Louis

Stantec Irvine, California

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill New York

Perkins Eastman New York

IBI Group Toronto

CannonDesign New York

Populous Kansas City, Missouri

CallisonRTKL Highlands Ranch, Colorado

NBBJ Seattle

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates New York

Corgan Dallas

DLR Group Minneapolis

PGAL Houston

ZGF Architects Portland, Oregon

NELSON Worldwide Minneapolis

Leo A Daly Omaha

SmithGroup Detroit

PBK Houston

Gresham Smith Nashville