Regional Victoria's largest and leading annual design festival — presents 10 days of 70+ innovative exhibitions, workshops, tours, talks and experiences throughout Geelong, the Bellarine Peninsula and the Surf Coast.

"We're thrilled to unveil a program that truly reflects Geelong's design excellence and innovative spirit. This year's Geelong Design Week offers an immersive experience in home-grown design, blending new perspectives with time-honoured techniques. It's an invitation to explore how creative, conscious design can shape our future and rediscover forgotten crafts,” says City of Greater Geelong's Executive Director of Placemaking, Tennille Bradley.

Celebrating Geelong's status as Australia's only UNESCO City of Design, the program promises to inspire, educate, and push the boundaries of creative innovation.

This year's focus emphasises local designers, Aboriginal designs, and sustainable practices, reflecting a commitment to advancing design excellence.

Highlights in the 2024 program include Tim Ross' acclaimed live show MOTEL, a guided walk by Wadawurrung Traditional Owners around central Djilang (Geelong), and a series of exhibitions, talks and creative activities at Geelong Gallery, National Wool Museum and Deakin University Waterfront Campus.

Bringing together businesses, designers, creatives, students and the community, Geelong Design Week will showcase and celebrate design projects, stories and talents from across the region and beyond — offering an unparalleled opportunity to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas.

Combining a mix of free and ticketed events, this year's expanded program features both in-person and online experiences, ensuring accessibility for all community members.

The full program is now available on the official Geelong Design Week website. Early registration is encouraged for ticketed events.

Image: Ten years of Dowel Jones/Supplied