Valentino Gareri’s low cost modular school-protoype in Africa

Valentino Gareri has designed a new, low cost modular prototype school in Africa, which is sustainable, modular, flexible and inspired by vernacular architecture.

The triangular design is multifaceted in its allowances for the adaptation of space, budget, sustainability and materials.

The low costs of construction will be accompanied by local materials which adapts with the context and surrounding.

The modules, which are built with local construction techniques, make up the classrooms’ 44m2 spaces which also contain storage.

Replacing desks with beds or providing an empty room for additional flexible activities, which thematically ties in with the corridors and internal courtyard, which can be used as an extension of the didactic spaces.

“The school is surrounded by modular elements with a triangular geometry. They have structural function and provide support for the roof,” according to Valentino Gareri.

“Each element contains a planter-box where vegetation can grow and, through wires trellis, spread out on top of the roof providing a sustainable sunshade and reducing the building’s heating.”

Alongside photovoltaic and solar panels that can be installed on top each triangular module (according to each project’s budget), these elements also function as rainwater collectors – the rainwater can be used for the vegetation and for amenities.

“The aim is to provide a prototype of modular, sustainable and self-energy efficient components which can be adopted [interchangeably] for different functions that could be added around the school, such as medical centres, workshops, teachers/visitors accommodation.”