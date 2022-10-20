Gaggenau Australia announces the return of the Gaggenau Kitchen of the Year Design Contest, with entries to open on 1 November 2022 for the 2023 edition.

Created to recognise and honour truly exceptional and outstanding kitchen design, the Gaggenau Kitchen of the Year Design Contest invites professional kitchen designers, architects, interior designers, builders and developers from Australia to submit designs that speak to the pursuit of excellence – a quality synonymous with this world-leading kitchen appliances brand for over three centuries.

Gaggenau is an integral part of luxury kitchens all around the world, with architects, designers and specifiers selecting appliances that deliver an unparalleled kitchen experience.

The latest edition of the awards program seeks noteworthy projects that bring materiality, function and technology to the fore, and take kitchen design to the next level of excellence.

Entries will be judged by a distinguished panel of industry leaders and professionals from across the design community. The submissions will be graded based on a number of criteria including authenticity and originality of the design; response to the client brief; performance and end user considerations; quality of execution; and the integration of Gaggenau appliances.

Dates and categories

Entries will open 1 November 2022 and close 30 April 2023. There are two entry categories – Luxury Home and Multi-Residential for projects completed after 1 May 2021.

The shortlist will be announced at the end of July 2023 with the winner’s ceremony to be held in September 2023.

Prizes

The grand prize for the Best of the Best is an exclusive trip for two to Europe, inclusive of return airfares, 5-star accommodation and all transfers, while the runners-up will be treated to an exquisite Australian culinary experience.

How to enter

Please visit the contest page for details.

Entries via kitchenoftheyear.awardstack.com.