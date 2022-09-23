South Australia-based experts GP Architects, Cook Building and Georgie Shepherd Interior Design have been engaged by Taylors Wines for the design and construction of a new multi-million dollar cellar door at their Clare Valley estate.

This ambitious project by the South Australian family winery will be the first major upgrade or change to the Taylors’ cellar door experience in over 50 years, and aims to deliver an elevated guest experience when it opens in April 2023.

The renowned Clare Valley winemakers will relocate the current cellar door offering to a brand new building adjacent to the original homestead located on the grassy lawns of the property, south of the winery’s famous battlement facade of its operational facilities.

“The Clare Valley has quickly become a feature region for travellers looking to immerse themselves in gourmet food and wine experiences. Producers in the area have stepped up to deliver world-class facilities to meet that demand,” Taylors Wines’ third-generation winemaker and managing director Mitchell Taylor said.

“Our cellar door is a fantastic place to showcase our world-renowned wines, but we have plenty of room to grow, and this exciting next step will mean that yet more guests can experience the Clare Valley and our award-winning wines. The build and interiors team we’ve assembled has done an incredible job at capturing what we want guests to experience when they visit Taylors Wines.”

The project team selected for the new build have a wealth of experience working with exceptional hospitality, tourism, and cellar door venues across South Australia.

Leading the design is GP Architects, which has developed similar wine and hospitality sites in the region, including the Watervale Hotel, Pikes Wines & Slate Visitor Centre, and Pikes Beer Company Micro Brewery.

Cook Building, which has been tasked with the new build, brings their experience working with Hewitson Winery, Hardys Tintara, and 2KW Bar & Restaurant to this exciting project.

Georgie Shepherd Interior Design, who recently completed projects for Aurora Restaurant, Bar Lune, and Angove Cellar Door, will execute the space's interior design.

“This is an exciting project, which will breathe new life into an already beautiful existing space on the Taylors property – it’s something we are passionate about working on,” Kristina Soggee, senior project architect from GP Architects, said.

“We have spent a great deal of time working with the cellar door team at Taylors to get a deep understanding of how they would like to use the space, enhance their cellar door offering, and function as a tourist site to create a unique build that complements the existing heritage homestead on site.”

Image: Clare Valley Winery