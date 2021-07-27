The doors are well and truly open at GMHBA’s new Geelong HQ, with workers of the health insurer and other tenants beginning to move into the facility.

Developed by Quintessential Equity, the $100 million project is the first major new development completed in the region since COVID-19. The project has injected more than $50 million into Geelong’s local economy, engaging over 370 local workers on-site, with over 60 percent of the new head office spend staying within the region. 900 workers will work within the building, marking a significant milestone for the regional centre, where the population continues to grow faster than anywhere else in Australia.

Designed by Cox Architecture and constructed by Kane Constructions, 60 Moorabool Street is a nine-level, A-grade office building that offers a state-of-the-art workplace with club-style end-of-trip facilities and basement car parking. The latest addition to Geelong’s skyline boasts sweeping views of Corio Bay and surrounding parklands.

75 percent of the building is pre-leased and features over 11,000 square metres of net lettable area. Its anchor tenant and development partner GMHBA signed on prior to construction commencing, with other tenants, including Morris Finance and EML Group signing on at a similar time.

Quintessential Equity’s Executive Chairman, Shane Quinn, says the building is an important contribution to the growth and transformation of Geelong’s growing business community and economy.

“We’d like to thank GMHBA, and the wider tenant community moving in, for trusting us to develop their new headquarters, and to congratulate the design and construction team on doing such a fantastic job in creating this landmark,” he says.

“This city-shaping building has been integral to the growth and transformation of Geelong’s business community – and it is a testament to our team to have delivered this project on time, given the constraints of the pandemic.”

David Greig, GMHBA’s Chief Executive Officer, says the building solidifies the health insurer’s commitment to the region.

“GMHBA has been an integral part of the Geelong community for 87 years. Our investment in this new head office represents a continuation of our commitment to our local members and to the future of the region. GMHBA is a passionate contributor to our vibrant local economy and we have ensured that the majority of our new head office spend has stayed in the region, while also engaging over 370 local workers on the new head office building site.” he says.

Demonstrating a commitment to tenant health and wellbeing, the building is already recognised for its 5-star Green Star Rating, and 5-star NABERS Base Building Energy Rating. After 15 years of working across multiple buildings, the completion of 60 Moorabool Street will see GMHBA’s staff united in one office space.

Quinn adds that he is committed to helping Geelong transform its business landscape, providing a real alternative to Melbourne’s CBD.

“I’m a strong believer that when you build the right buildings, the right people come. We’re seeing more and more demand for premium green, healthy office space in Geelong – simply because businesses previously haven’t had access to this kind of office accommodation. 60 Moorabool Street provides a canvas for businesses to design the workspace they want.”

An official opening event will be held in September.