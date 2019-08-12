GHDWoodhead wins design contract for new Hyatt in Adelaide

GHDWoodhead announces its appointment as the architect for the new 28-storey Hyatt Regency hotel in Adelaide. The architectural firm was engaged by Chip Eng Seng, the Singapore-based property developer who purchased the 51 Pirie Street site in 2018.

The new $180 million five-star hotel will include 295 guest rooms, a sky bar, ballroom, meeting rooms, a pool, gym and lobby bar. The design is expected to create a unique visual identity for the hotel and add a crystalline jewel appearance to Adelaide’s skyline.

“We are looking forward to working with Chip Eng Seng, who are experienced and well-known in Australian property and Adelaide’s hotel market in particular,” says Michael Hegarty, national practice leader – GHDWoodhead.

“The new 28-storey tower is designed with a veil of external solar shades to protect guests from the occasionally harsh and intense sun that can occur during Adelaide summers.

“Our shading structure still allows winter sunshine to penetrate and provide passive heating in the cooler months,” Hegarty adds.

Located in the heart of Adelaide’s central business district, the property is adjacent to Adelaide Town Hall and Victoria Square, and offers guests easy access to the Rundle Mall and North Terrace cultural precincts.

Expected to boost the ongoing growth in Adelaide’s tourism industry, the new hotel marks the re-entry of the Hyatt Regency brand into Adelaide, and will complement their current portfolio of seven hotels in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra.

Construction is planned to commence in early 2020, with the hotel expected to open in early 2023.