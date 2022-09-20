Logo
GHDWoodhead unveils future-proofed Springfield Central station carpark
The new Springfield Central station park ‘n’ ride facility in Queensland is designed not only to meet current community needs but also for adaptive reuse in the future.
Springfield_Central_2.jpg

The floor plate of the carpark utilises the most efficient layout per square metre

Springfield_Central_carpark_design.jpg

The carpark design creates a distinctive landmark that signals the gateway to the greater Springfield area

Springfield_Central_purlins.jpg

The anodised aluminium purlins on the facade provide shading during the day and light spill mitigation during the evening

GHDWoodhead-unveils-future-proofed-carpark-1732008651.png

The new Springfield Central station park ‘n’ ride facility in Queensland is designed not only to meet current community needs but also for adaptive reuse in the future.

Designed by GHDWoodhead, the carpark is located on a prominent gateway site and features a naturally ventilated sculptural form that wraps around a central double-helix ramp, with one spiral lane ascending and the other descending.

The rigorously tested double-helix ramp design maximises the circulation efficiency of vehicles, while the floor plate utilises the most efficient layout per square metre with double loaded circulation around the outer edge of the site.

Adding colour, depth and interest, the anodised aluminium purlins on the facade provide shading during the day and light spill mitigation during the evening. Traditionally used in roofing and cladding applications, the Z-shaped purlins also assist with wayfinding by creating vectors within the façade, directing commuters to the car park entry.

Designed to be cost-effective, simple to install and recyclable, the purlins provide a robust and low-maintenance facade solution with integrated anti-vandalism, safety and self-harm prevention features.

“The concept for the carpark form was derived by drawing on nature’s ability to create organic symmetry and efficiencies when faced with irregular shapes,” GHDWoodhead senior designer Joshua Rhodes explained.

“The car park is conceived as an object within the landscape, formed by the natural forces around it, which are also evident in the existing urban response. The design attempts to balance creating a building of its place, inspired by the site’s geology and hydrology, while also creating a distinctive landmark that signals the gateway to the greater Springfield area.”

The new multi-storey park 'n' ride facility brings the total number of carparks around the Springfield Central station precinct to around 1,100.

Images: Credit – All is Light

