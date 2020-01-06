Logo
GHDWoodhead ranked as top architecture practice in Australasia
GHDWoodhead ranked as top architecture practice in Australasia

GHDWoodhead has been ranked #1 in Australasia by revenue in the World Architecture 100 2020 (WA100) list, published annually by UK-based magazine Building Design.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

06 Jan 2020

GHDWoodhead-ranked-as-top-architecture-practice-1732011281.png

GHDWoodhead has been ranked #1 in Australasia by revenue in the World Architecture 100 2020 (WA100) list, published annually by UK-based magazine Building Design.

The practice has also been ranked #59 globally by number of architects employed, with studios across Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar and UAE.

“As architecture becomes more collaborative with closer integration between disciplines, GHDWoodhead is a different kind of architecture practice. We offer a truly integrated architecture + engineering (A+E) service to develop design outcomes that are responsive to client needs and are technically elegant, intelligent and efficient,” says Leone Lorrimer, GHDWoodhead’s national practice leader.

The practice has risen to #6 in WA100 revenue rankings for government sector work (up from #9 in 2019). Examples of GHDWoodhead’s work in this area are the Shepparton Law Courts in Victoria (in collaboration with Architectus and Guymer Bailey), the Highfields Library in Toowoomba, Queensland, and the recently completed Hastings Police Station in New Zealand.

GHDWoodhead has also been ranked #9 globally for landscape architecture revenue in WA100, with the Greening the Pipeline pilot park in Williams Landing and the Deakin University courtyard in Burwood recently receiving awards from the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects, Victoria.

Caption: Shepparton Law Courts in Victoria.

Image: courts.vic.gov.au

