GHDWoodhead tops global architecture firm rankings

GHDWoodhead has ranked 9th among global architecture firms for government projects.

The World Architecture 100 (WA100) list, published annually by UK magazine Building Design, ranks architecture practices by region and by type of work based on revenue. The WA100 2019 list also ranked GHDWoodhead as the 54th largest practice globally by number of architects, and the third-largest in Australasia.

The new rankings highlight GHDWoodhead’s sustained growth since its inception in 2014, when the team from Australian architecture practice Woodhead joined GHD’s already substantial international architecture team.

“Our government portfolio includes civic buildings, defence and police facilities, law courts, embassies, government workspaces and public buildings. In addition to their functional roles, these buildings often have additional significance for embodying the identity and culture of our communities,” says Michael Hegarty, GHDWoodhead’s national practice leader.

“Our architects, interior designers and landscape architects work collaboratively with clients to design these complex projects from inception to completion. Drawing on the diverse capabilities of GHD, we are able to offer clients a truly integrated architecture + engineering (A+E) service.”

GHDWoodhead’s recent projects in the government sector include the refit of the Australian Embassy, Athens, and the Shepparton Law Courts in Victoria (in collaboration with Architectus and Guymer Bailey).

GHDWoodhead has earned growing recognition for its architectural design excellence, receiving the 2018 Harry Seidler National Award for Commercial Architecture and the inaugural national sustainability award from the Australian Institute of Architects for the design of the Barwon Water HQ in Geelong.

Pictured: Barwon Water HQ, courtesy of GHDWoodhead