In the wake of announcing its new AI department, GHD has created yet another brand, GHD Design, which includes its architecture, interiors, landscape and urban design services.

GHD Design is an evolution from GHD’s inaugural architecture practice, which was bolstered by the acquisition of Woodhead and Creative Spaces in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

GHD Design consolidates the 300-strong employee teams from both GHDWoodhead and GHDWoodhead creative spaces in Australia and New Zealand. The practice was ranked largest in Australasia in the World Architecture 100 2023 listing, published by UK magazine Building Design.

“GHD Design is committed to a future-forward, design-led approach that facilitates meaningful collaboration with our clients and their communities,” says GHD Design Australian Practice Leader, Leone Lorrimer.

Our architecture, interior, landscape and urban design services, aligned with the full power of GHD’s integrated offering, is focused on creating a better built environment for generations to come.”

GHD Design works across the likes of community, commercial, defence, education, healthcare and industrial. Recent projects that have received critical acclaim include the Māori Land Court in Whangārei, the Perth Airport Station (with Weston Williamson + Partners) and the Wurun Senior Campus in Melbourne (with Grimshaw).

For more information on the new department, click here.

Image: Springfield Central station park ‘n’ ride facility in Queensland, designed by GHDWoodhead.