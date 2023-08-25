GHD Digital’s team has recently published a generative AI report, titled Beyond AI: Generative AI, which evaluates the tool’s suitability for the water, energy, sustainability and transport sectors.

Generative AI refers to artificial intelligence that is able to generate new data patterns based on learned information. It can then create a myriad of potential climate scenarios that account for various factors like greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation rates or ocean warming. It is hoped generative AI will be able to anticipate the impacts of climate change more effectively than traditional datasets.

The report aims to guide built environment organisations on how they should adopt and utilise the technology. It additionally addresses the challenges of the tool, including hallucinations, ethical dilemmas, bias and a lack of ethical framework. It is anticipated the global market for generative AI will reach $2.3 trillion in revenue by 2033.

The report urges cooperation among governments, industry leaders, and policymakers to create balanced regulatory frameworks that foster innovation while ensuring public interests, emphasising inclusivity and foresight of societal consequences.

“The technology enables advanced environmental data analysis, facilitating the development of effective strategies for conservation, habitat restoration and biodiversity preservation. Generative AI can pave the way for a greener and more resilient future,” says Kumar Parakala, President, GHD Digital.

“The rise of generative AI signals a pivotal moment in human history. It’s an opportunity to reimagine how we solve societal and organisational challenges, deliver value and drive growth.

“The exponential nature of AI evolution today will impact our entire society in the next five years. The future is generative and it’s ours to create.”

Once it has learned from a dataset, generative AI can produce novel design ideas that optimally balance aesthetic appeal, functionality and environmental impact. In regards to urban planning, the tool can ideate city layouts optimised for green spaces, efficient transportation and reduced carbon footprints. Generative AI is also able to produce synthetic data to support population modelling and genetic diversity studies of threatened species to fill in gaps.

GHD Digital recently announced the launch of its AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) designed to empower clients to harness the full potential of AI and related technologies, combining the organisation’s expertise with first-rate tech.

To read the report in full, click here.