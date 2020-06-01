GHD appointed to design new Navy facilities in WA

GHD has been appointed by Lendlease to provide design and consulting services on the Department of Defence $365 million building works project, known as Building Works Stage 1, HMAS Stirling and Henderson.

This project will provide the first stage of essential, land-based facilities and infrastructure including accommodation and specialist training centre requirements at HMAS Stirling and Henderson Defence sites in Western Australia.

The infrastructure facilities will primarily support Navy’s new Perth-based ships including the Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel (ACOPV).



GHD will provide a range of services including architecture, structural and façade engineering, communications design, security design, trunk electrical, BIM management, virtual reality consulting and materials engineering.



“Not only will the new facilities support the new Navy ships and crew training, the project will bring a much needed economic boost to Western Australia,” says Lance Carter, GHD’s Project Manager.

“The project is expected to have a workforce of up to 750 people.”



“Being selected for this significant project demonstrates our strong Defence capabilities and our ability to mobilise multidisciplinary teams to support clients on a wide range of challenges,” adds Lance.



Construction is expected to begin in late 2020 and be completed in 2023.

Location

HMAS Stirling, is an existing Defence establishment located 50km south of the City of Perth on Garden Island. Stirling is the Royal Australian Navy's primary base on the west coast of Australia. This base is also known as Fleet Base West.

Maritime Structures

The proposed work includes the extension of two existing wharfs as well as additional services and wharf furniture to those wharfs.

Two minor maritime structures are also proposed to be constructed to support small boat training activities.

Office Accommodation

It is proposed that a new office building will be constructed on the shore adjacent to the extended wharves. This facility will support the sea operations of the new Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessels and Hunter Class Frigates. This building will also support the vessels and their crews when the vessels are docked at HMAS Stirling.

The proposed works also includes an expansion to existing maintenance facilities and for the construction of new logistics support and separate storage facilities for equipment and small boats.

Training Facilities

The proposed works include construction of an integrated training precinct to provide specific individual and group training for the Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel and Hunter Class Frigate crews.

The new training precinct features a training center building with classrooms, theatrette, specialists training rooms, bridge simulator and training staff office accommodation. Group training facilities tailored to the Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel and Hunter Class Frigate will also be located within the precinct.

Living Accommodation and Domestic Support Facilities

The proposed work includes construction of medium density living accommodation for a minimum of 91 permanent staff and 360 trainees. Refer to Figure 6 for an artist impression of a single block of trainee living accommodation.

The existing senior sailors’ mess and medical facility are proposed to be upgraded.

Engineering Services Infrastructure

Existing engineering services, including reticulated potable water, power and storage, will be extended to cater for the new and refurbished facilities. The existing wastewater treatment plant will be upgraded to cater for increased personnel on HMAS Stirling.