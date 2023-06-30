GHD Digital, the digital transformation business of the wider GHD group, has launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE), designed to harness the full potential of the technology and capitalise on extensive research within the sector.

Empowering GHD clients with further tools to deliver outstanding design outcomes, the CoE is anticipated to make a considerable difference to the energy, water, communities, and transport markets. While the built environment industry has been slow on the uptake of AI technologies, GHD Digital believes that the CoE will assist in sifting through vast amounts of data, identifying and explaining patterns, suggesting creative ideas, generating insights, and providing recommendations.

“The launch of the AI CoE demonstrates our unwavering commitment to help our clients address complex challenges,” says GHD Digital President, Kumar Parakala.

“Leveraging recent advancements in advanced analytics and AI, our clients will gain the accelerated benefits of AI to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience, as well as manage risks in this rapidly evolving field.”

40 AI specialists will work within the CoE, assisting clientele with navigating through the benefits and risks of AI. It is hoped that through said assistance that AI use will be fast tracked throughout the industry, which can mine data from documents, voice recordings, photographs and videos using unique language processing and computer vision to unearth valuable insights and contextual details.

GHD Digital’s AI team has already worked alongside other GHD personnel to apply AI technologies to help multiple municipalities, energy clients, water utilities and technology companies in areas including citizen engagement, safe water and waste management.

The team has already won the Australian Information Industry Association’s iAward, assisting a government agency in reducing scenario planning time from three days to under a staggering three minutes.

“We expect the CoE not only to increase awareness through thought leadership, but to assist in addressing some of the world’s most complex challenges related to water quality, climate change and environmental justice,” Parakala continues.

AI alone cannot move businesses and society forward. The value is in the powerful combination of human thinking and AI – which is what our AI CoE in conjunction with our GHD technical experts offer.”

For more information, click here.