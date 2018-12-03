GBCA wins Banksia sustainability award

The Banksia Foundation has awarded it the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) the NFP and NGO Award for its Green Star certification initiative.

GBCA chief executive officer Romilly Madew says it was a tremendous honour on behalf of the team and industry to achieve this recognition.

“Everyone at the GBCA, together with our members, supporters, partners and Green Star certified project participants have played a role in sustainably transforming Australia’s built environment,” says Madew.

“The Banksia Award is particularly meaningful as it assesses excellence under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It recognises the transformative impact of Green Star across the built environment, as well as our Carbon Positive Roadmap hailed as world leading.”

“The Roadmap is an essential tool because action across the built environment is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees as outlined in the Paris Agreement,” she says.

“We were thrilled with the calibre of entries to the Awards, and the winners’ commitment to progressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. It’s wonderful to be able to connect their work here in Australia with a global drive for change. They should be very proud of the impact they are,” says Graz van Egmond, CEO of the Banksia Foundation.