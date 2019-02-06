GBCA welcomes national trajectory towards a zero emission future

Australia’s energy ministers are set to map out a path to zero-energy and zero-carbon buildings under a significant national agreement at the Building Ministers’ Forum twice-yearly meeting that will take place in Hobart this Friday.

It will be calling for “substantial” updates to energy efficiency provisions in the NCC in 2022 and 2025 before increasingly stringent requirements every three years to keep pace with better technology and changing energy prices.

The Trajectory for Low Energy Buildings outlines a staged approach to strengthening the carbon and energy-efficiency requirements of the National Construction Code (NCC), both for new and existing commercial and residential buildings.

GBCA head of Public Affairs & Membership Jonathan Cartledge says acceptance of the Trajectory for Low Energy Buildings was an excellent step towards realising the potential of the built environment to assist the transition to a low emissions future.

“It is great to see governments joining industry to support more energy efficient, sustainable buildings as a way to cut costs for consumers and businesses, reduce Australia’s overall carbon emissions, and create healthier, better spaces in which to live and work,” he says.

“We call on Building Ministers to support the delivery of this trajectory through a commitment to the regulatory measures necessary to provide certainty for the construction industry while lowering emissions, saving money, and delivering healthier, more comfortable buildings for all of us.”

“Internationally Australian industry leads the world in our commitments to a low emissions future through the World Green Building Council Global Commitment to Net Zero Carbon Buildings. In Australia we have been proud to continue these commitments with the actions outlined in the GBCA’s own Carbon Positive Roadmap.”

“The support for a Trajectory for Low Energy Buildings helps continue this leadership and should realise the enormous potential across the built environment to continue to reduce emissions, see significant efficiency and productivity benefits, and provide ongoing certainty for business,” says Cartledge.