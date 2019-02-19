GBCA calls for more big ticket infrastructure projects

The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) has welcomed nation-building projects identified in the 2019 Infrastructure Australia Priorities List and called for all governments to commit to their development.

According GBCA’s head of Public Affairs and Membership, Jonathan Cartledge, “With the right policy settings these projects can create new economic opportunities while supporting a growing population, increasing our standard of living, and responding to the challenges of climate change and emissions reduction.”

“Now it’s time for all governments to deliver these growth-generating projects. Especially in a federal election year, Infrastructure Australia’s independent and apolitical advice should be heeded to ensure the best outcome for Australians and their cities.”

The GBCA commended the work of Infrastructure Australia in building business cases for investment-ready projects, which increases the capability of states and territories.

Eight high priority projects are listed including Sydney’s M4 Motorway upgrade, the Sydney Metro, Western Sydney Airport, Melbourne’s M80 Ring Road upgrade, the Monash Freeway Upgrade Stage 2, and North East Link, the Brisbane Metro, and the METRONET Extension in Perth.

The GBCA says the independently produced list of 121 nationally significant projects across the country – from the Western Sydney Airport to Melbourne’s North East Link, and Brisbane’s Metro, were all notable for their long-term transformative potential.