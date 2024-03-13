The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) sixth annual conference, TRANSFORM kicked off today at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney, as well as being broadcast online.

TRANSFORM is GBCA’s flagship event that brings together the built environment sector for pioneering panels, presentations and keynotes that inform and drive industry action.

TRANSFORM 2024 promises to be bigger than ever, with over 650 attendees set to attend in Sydney or join online. Over two days of plenary and breakout sessions, and an additional five days of online content, TRANSFORM will dive into the issues shaping Australian industry, including nature and biodiversity, resilience, circularity and fitouts, decarbonisation, social sustainability and more.

This year, speakers will include Adrian Pozzo (Cbus Property), Krisy Graham (Australian Sustainable Finance Institute), Nik Robinson (Good Citizens), Leonora Grecheva (Doughnut Economics Action Lab), Brett Mason (Built), Wayne Hubbard (ReLondon), Sally Campbell (BVN), Steve Ford (The GPT Group), Carlos Flores (NABERS), Jess Miller (New Normal Sydney) and many more.

TRANSFORM 2024 follows 12 months of leading work and advocacy by the GBCA across areas including nature and biodiversity, electrification, embodied carbon, and energy load management. It will also be a launchpad for new guidance on Electrification of precincts while an update will be provided on building with nature.

According to the keynote speech by Tony Goldner Executive Director of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure (TNFD), “Building back the resilience of nature as the science tells us we have to do is a transformational opportunity for entrepreneurs, businesses and investors, who can create and scale opportunities to provide new bio-based materials products and business models into a circular economy”.

“I believe it's the expertise about built environment that could be the key to building back the resilience of our natural, and I say that because Australian innovation and leadership in designing developing and project economic infrastructure for over three decades, assets like ports, airports, toll roads, schools, hospitals, and integrated urban communities has played such a critical role in underwriting a period of productivity and prosperity in Australia that's really a benchmark for the rest of the world,” says Goldner.

