The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) has released the program for their sixth annual conference, TRANSFORM. Taking place from the 13th-14th March 2024 at the Hilton Hotel in Sydney – and broadcast online – TRANSFORM is GBCA’s flagship event that brings together the built environment sector for pioneering panels, presentations and keynotes that inform and drive industry action.

Following on from an outstanding conference in 2023, TRANSFORM 2024 promises to be bigger than ever, with over 650 attendees set to attend in Sydney or join online. Over two days of plenary and breakout sessions, and an additional five days of online content, TRANSFORM will dive into the issues shaping Australian industry, including nature and biodiversity, resilience, circularity and fitouts, decarbonisation, social sustainability and more.

Attendees will hear from speakers including Adrian Pozzo (Cbus Property), Krisy Graham (Australian Sustainable Finance Institute), Nik Robinson (Good Citizens), Leonora Grecheva (Doughnut Economics Action Lab), Brett Mason (Built), Wayne Hubbard (ReLondon), Sally Campbell (BVN), Steve Ford (The GPT Group), Carlos Flores (NABERS), Jess Miller (New Normal Sydney) and many more.

TRANSFORM 2024 will follow 12 months of leading work and advocacy by the GBCA across areas including nature and biodiversity, electrification, embodied carbon, and energy load management. It will also be a launchpad for new guidance on Electrification of precincts while an update will be provided on building with nature.

TRANSFORM is a critical event for built environment professionals as we chart a path towards rapid decarbonisation. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the TRANSFORM website, or contact the events and education team for information on discounted group tickets.