GBCA awards Curtin University 6 Star Green Star rating

The Greater Curtin Master Plan was launched in 2014 to create an important economic and innovative hub for students, staff and visitors at Curtin’s Perth campus and now it has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star – Communities certification by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) for its continued commitment to creating a sustainable and thriving campus.

“Curtin was awarded Australia’s first 5 Star Green Star – Communities rating for the Greater Curtin Master Plan back in 2015 and to now receive re-certification by the GBCA is testament to Curtin’s ongoing commitment to sustainability,” says Curtin University vice-chancellor professor Deborah Terry.

“Curtin was commended for providing access to a wide range of amenities and public transport, encouraging healthy lifestyles, developing sustainable buildings and storm water management systems, and recognising and celebrating culture, heritage and identity.”

Professor Terry says each building in the Exchange precinct is being delivered in line with Green Star- Communities guidelines and each building will also target a Green Star – Design and As Built certification.

“The Exchange precinct will encompass public spaces, commercial offices, speciality retail shops, new student accommodation, residential apartments, a boutique hotel, a new bus interchange at Curtin Central, and food and beverage outlets.”

GBCA’s CEO, Davina Rooney says that Curtin University has shown strong leadership and commitment to sustainability through a number of initiatives, which have come together with this certification.

“When you build an entire Green Star Community the benefits are far-reaching. Curtin University has shown true leadership in ensuring that students, staff and visitors will live, work and study in a healthy, resilient and positive environment.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing the precinct develop and continuing to work with Curtin University to certify each individual building as they come to life.”

Image: Supplied