26 Vista, a premium apartment project in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast developed by MRCB International, has secured funding from Malaysian financial institution MBSB Bank.

MBSB Bank supports numerous construction projects with a special focus on sustainable mixed developments. One of the few international projects that MBSB Bank has funded, 26 Vista, designed by reputed architects DBI who say this sets a new standard for premium sustainable design.

The $300-million project features a contemporary design, numerous sustainability initiatives, and a stunning penthouse that is set to break price records for the suburb. MRCB International CEO Ravi Krishnan is confident that the project will appeal to buyers, particularly those who may be apprehensive of the economic climate.

“The financial security MBSB Bank has provided through financing 26 Vista will allow our purchasers, and potential purchasers, the ability to feel protected from the consequences of the economic landscape surrounding our industry.

“This is the first project we have undertaken on the Gold Coast, and we are determined to succeed and follow through with our plans to introduce one of the most sophisticated projects ever seen in Surfers Paradise,” he said.

MRCB International will be appointing a builder for the project by end 2023, following a thorough procurement process involving select national building companies.

“It is a precarious time for the construction industry and builders are needing to be savvy and highly selective when it comes to tendering for new projects. The financing from MBSB Bank has bolstered our ability to secure a builder with the knowledge that our financial status is secure and we will be able to deliver this project,” Krishnan explained.

One of the most sophisticated towers to enter the Gold Coast market in recent years, 26 Vista combines innovative sustainability measures to future-proof the build, and an elegant design that harnesses verdant landscaping to create a harmonious and tropical aesthetic.

26 Vista is scheduled for completion in 2026.