Landcom, the NSW Government’s land and property development organisation, is planning to create a carbon neutral community in the first phase of their North Wilton precinct.

Landcom will deliver an affordable, sustainable and amenable neighbourhood comprising of 5,600 homes including 10% affordable housing, in 10 stages over the next 25 years. Uniquely located on 871ha of land, amongst some of the most beautiful natural assets in Greater Sydney, the North Wilton precinct includes approximately 360ha of Environmental Conservation Area and 52ha of high-quality open space.

Also planned are seven new sports fields, new local centres and direct access to the adjoining future North Wilton Town Centre, two new school sites, direct access to the Hume Highway, a new bus route, walking and cycling paths, and a major community precinct, which will include a 11ha manmade lake along with services, education, retail, entertainment, recreation and community-based activities. The precinct presents an excellent opportunity to provide urban amenity within a rural setting.

The project also targets a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating, certified by the Green Building Council of Australia with the North Wilton precinct to demonstrate global standards of liveability, resilience, inclusion, affordability and environmental quality.

Several initiatives will enable carbon neutral outcomes across the project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote low carbon living. These include ensuring 100% renewable energy for all residential households within North Wilton Stage 1.

To achieve this objective, Landcom invited expressions of interest for Smart Energy Precinct paid pitches last year, calling upon innovators to provide a solution to power residential communities with 100% renewable energy.

Landcom is currently working on a hybrid solution for implementation in the first phase of the precinct’s development. All the homes will be fully electrified using renewable energy with no dependence on gas or any other fossil fuel.

A development application is expected to be lodged this year for North Wilton Stage 1 – the first phase of the project with 750 dwellings along with a school, playground and open spaces.

Images: Artist’s impression of Landcom’s North Wilton precinct