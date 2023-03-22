DBI Architects debut with a penthouse with ocean views

Global development company MRCB International has unveiled a luxurious full floor penthouse at 26 Vista, their debut Queensland apartment project in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Designed by DBI Architects, 26 Vista combines 280 apartments and 6 three-storey townhouses with the promise of a coastal lifestyle and a sky living experience.

The jewel in the crown at 26 Vista is the 556sqm penthouse on the 51st level, which offers 360-degree views across the ocean and west toward the Gold Coast Hinterland through the four balconies that frame the sky home. At about $15 million, this is one of the most lavish residences on the Gold Coast.

The full floor penthouse features five bedrooms and a study, with one of the rooms designed as a self-contained guest suite, while four-and-a half expansive bathrooms along with the oversized infinity plunge pool on one of the balconies offer a luxurious experience synonymous with resort living. The extensive use of glass not only opens up beautiful vistas but also creates transient indoor/outdoor living spaces.

DBI Architects managing director Raith Anderson describes the 26 Vista penthouse as an undeniably cosmopolitan and contemporary minimalistic home, with deliberately subtropical detailing.

“This penthouse introduces a level of sophistication and craftsmanship rarely seen in Queensland. Every single element has been painstakingly designed, it’s the definition of opulent and contemporary penthouse living,” he says.

At the heart of the palatial residence is the opulently appointed kitchen featuring endless storage solutions and contemporary appliances from the prestigious German brand, V-Zug. The palette of neutral toned marble and travertine creates an earthy and meditative atmosphere that allows the space to seamlessly flow with the rest of the residence, which also includes an expansive living space dominated by an ocean-facing arc-shaped built-in sofa.

The penthouse at 26 Vista is the ultimate definition of modern luxury, says MRCB International CEO Ravi Krishnan.

“True luxury is unwaveringly independent, meticulously crafted, with a highly resolved and curated aesthetic. With this in mind we are leaving final design details up to the purchaser, who will get to pick finishes, paint, and smaller details so this space can be a true extension of their personality.

“This residence is a resplendent show home, a functional family home, an uncompromising entertainer, and because of that, is a magnificent investment opportunity,” he concludes.

Construction is scheduled to commence on 26 Vista in Q3 of 2023, with the project scheduled for completion in 2026.