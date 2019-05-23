Fujitsu General Australia HQ opens at 5-star Green Star building

A 5-star Green Star rated building in Eastern Creek, Sydney is the location of the new headquarters of Fujitsu General Australia.

The first 5-star Green Star energy rated building in the western Sydney suburb of Eastern Creek, the new 11,093sqm headquarters will house more than 80 Fujitsu General Australia head office and Fujitsu General Assist staff, and an 8,500sqm distribution warehouse.

Fujitsu General Australia and New Zealand managing director Philip Perham said that the new HQ will improve operation and distribution efficiencies nationally, create local employment opportunities and pave the way for the company’s next stage of growth in the air conditioning market.

He added that the new headquarters was designed from the ground up to deliver a work environment to meet their organisational needs for the next 20 years and beyond.

Designed as an open plan office with collaborative working areas, the new headquarters features the latest sit/stand desks, generous outdoor space, natural light, on-site gymnasium, well-being spaces and fun zone, covered car parking for all staff, indoor kitchen, and outdoor lunch and barbecue facilities.

The new Eastern Creek HQ features a building design that enables Fujitsu General to be energy efficient and minimise its environmental footprint through the inclusion of timber and modern materials, as well as plants with a reticulating irrigation system.