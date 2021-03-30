Fridcorp has celebrated the topping out of two of the four buildings at its $700 million BEYOND mixed-use precinct at Hurstville in Sydney’s south, with a ceremony held on Thursday.

The precinct, that will eventually house over 1,000 residents and a 5,000 sqm retail centre, has progressed significantly in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduced number of workers on site. The project has created over 700 jobs throughout the three-year construction program.

Designed by DKO Architecture and Woods Bagot, BEYOND will feature four towers varying from eight to twenty levels high and comprising 563 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The towers will be positioned around a retail precinct headed by Woolworths, and connected to the neighbouring newly upgraded Kempt Field Park.

Fridcorp Founder Paul Fridman says the work conducted by the developer will deliver a significant boost to a part of the community that has sat dormant for over a decade.

“We are extremely proud to be delivering a project of this quality with inspired amenity not previously seen in Hurstville. We have successfully launched two of three stages with over 80% in pre-sales achieved, demonstrating strong demand from discerning owner-occupiers for high quality living options. We look forward to welcoming the residents of the first two towers in September this year,” he says.

“Since purchasing the site in 2016, we have seen the evolution and maturity of the suburb and expect demand for housing in Hurstville to exceed supply over the next five years.

“The success of Beyond combined with the expected capital growth and the lack of supply in the area gives us confidence that Hurstville apartments will continue to be an attractive investment so Fridcorp will retain ownership of the final tower consisting of 179 apartments.”

The ceremony included an Acknowledgement of Country in recognition of the Traditional Custodians of the land with a Smoking Ceremony ritual.

Fridman says the project is part of the bigger picture for Hurstville.

“BEYOND is an important part of the Hurstville Place Strategy, helping the area to achieve its full potential. Along with Westfield Hurstville and the recently completed nearby office tower, the new BEYOND retail precinct will help create a future mini-metropolis in Sydney’s south. We’re finalising our retail mix and expect a carefully selected group of cafés and speciality shops to join Woolworths when it opens in late 2021, creating more than 200 retail job opportunities.”

The development will also supply 800 car parks and bike storage. An extensive 3,500 sqm raised podium will feature indoor and outdoor amenity spaces including a Tai Chi and meditation deck, fitness and yoga studio with a sauna and outdoor yoga deck, games room, private dining room and outdoor dining pods.

The landscaped area comprises a community garden with garden plots, as well as a multi-purpose sports court, communal lawn and richly planted gardens.

Fridcorp has contributed $1.1 million towards the neighbouring Kempt Field Park upgrade including a new adventure playground and bike training circuit, and has committed substantial funding to the local Hurstville Primary School. The Stage One residents (171 apartments across two towers) are expected to settle in September 2021.

The retail precinct, including Woolworths, is anticipated to open in late 2021 while the remaining Stage Two tower is expected to settle in mid-2022, with stage three expected by late 2022.