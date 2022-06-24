Architectus’ light-filled, ventilated and sustainable student architecture at Macquarie University has improved the wellbeing and life of students on campus through its design, and now that approach has been rewarded, with the practice shortlisted for the Multiple Housing and Urban Design categories at the NSW Architecture Awards.

Containing apartments for one, two, four or six occupants, the building is situated in the middle of the campus, next to the library, classroom blocks, bars and restaurants and green spaces. The design was informed by consultation with the university and its students, and birthed a healthy, contemporary space for students to immerse themselves within during their time on campus.

Architectus Principal Luke Johnson tells the Sydney Morning Herald that researching lifeless brutalist buildings of the same purpose were the catalyst to do something entirely different.

“They had long corridors without windows, they were really institutional with shared bathrooms, baronial dining rooms rather than more communal areas. That’s what we didn’t want.

The space encourages socialisation, and is equipped for the needs of modern students. Full length windows open out to campus activity, with the shared spaces inundated with natural light.

“To get the recipe right for the precinct, you have to have people here for more than daylight hours, an 18-hour day,” Johnson says.

“You provide the amenities so that people want to come here to socialise, for food and drink. So, students aren’t just coming for a class and leaving, they’re dwelling.”

Living Quarters by Ha Architecture is competing against Architectus for the Multiple Housing prize. The project consists of two houses that will hold the nuns of the order Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul. It will provide the nuns with their own much needed personal spaces.

Sister Carole and the other nuns worked with Ha’s Nicholas Harding to birth the design. The homes now face a gum tree plantation on the site, with generous bedrooms for all occupants. It also contains a prayer room, communal kitchen and living room.

“This is what we needed. Looking at how we could age in place, and I think this is the perfect building for it,” Sister Carole says.

NSW Architecture Awards Jury Chair, Carolyn Mitchell, says that both designs have been thoughtfully curated for those who will utilise their services.

“(The two projects are) exemplars for inclusive and respectful design, cleverly balancing the requirement of the residents through careful consideration of communal, social and private spaces.”

For more information regarding the NSW Architecture Awards, visit www.architecture.com.au/awards.