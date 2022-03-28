The NSW Government’s latest tree drive is about to commence for the third year running, with the entire Greater Sydney region on track to have one million trees planted by the end of 2022.

The Department of Planning and Environment’s Executive Director of Green & Resilient Places, Steve Hartley, says more than 25,000 trees are being offered to around 13,000 households in the 33 council areas in Greater Sydney.

“Trees improve our quality of life. They can improve local air quality, shade, deliver better urban amenity and create habitats to support wildlife,” he says.

“By planting a tree in your yard, you are helping to build a greener, more liveable city and helping create cooler suburbs for generations to come.

“We received an overwhelming response to our giveaway in the first two years – running out of trees in just days – with more than 45,000 planted in Greater Sydney backyards.

“Of the residents who participated in the giveaway, more than half have gone on to plant additional trees in their backyards which is a great outcome.”

Hartley says Greater Sydney residents will have the choice of a number of native, flowering and fruit trees available at Bunnings Warehouse stores to plant in autumn and spring.

“We are also encouraging everyone to get their hands dirty, plant a tree, big or small, outside of the giveaway and register it to make it count towards our target.”

The Greening our City initiative is a NSW Premier Priority which will hopefully see one million trees planted in Greater Sydney by the close of 2022.

Those wanting to obtain the trees are encouraged to fill out an application form accessed either online or at their local Bunnings Warehouse. Once approved, those successful will be contacted once the trees are ready to be collected and planted.

For more information, visit www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/free-tree.

Images: Supplied