Frasers Property’s new sustainable shopping precinct finally opens

Western Sydney’s newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, Eastern Creek Quarter (ECQ) has opened.

Frasers Property Australia’s new sustainable neighbourhood centre ECQ was set to launch in March but escalating COVID-19 restrictions and meant the opening had to be deferred at the time.

Reflecting its high-profile Western Sydney Parklands location, ECQ is a global leader in environmental sustainability. Stage 1 has been awarded a 6 Star Green Star Design rating by the Green Building Council of Australia, representing world leadership.

“The new Eastern Creek Quarter benefits the whole community by creating more quality local jobs and significantly contributing to the recurrent income for Western Sydney Parklands Trust over the long term. This allows the Trust to manage 98 percent of the Parklands including providing high-quality green open space, award-winning recreation areas, maintaining over 60km of tracks and trails and helping to fund a 1,000ha expansion of bushland corridor,” says Suellen Fitzgerald, executive director, Western Sydney Parklands Trust.

The first stage of ECQ covers approximately 10,000sqm of gross lettable area and features 1MW of solar panels, a 200kL onsite rainwater tank, water management features to capture and re-use water for irrigation and amenities purposes, extensive landscaping and trees in the external carpark area, bicycle parking facilities, internal landscaping and greenery, and more.

With ECQ Stage 1 opening, Frasers Property says it is focused on leasing for Stage 2, which will deliver approximately 11,600 sqm of large format retail space and approximately 350 parking spaces.

ECQ Stage 2 is among the projects named by the NSW Government to undergo a fast-tracked assessment process as part of the Planning System Acceleration Program, to inject investment into the economy and keep people in jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Supplied