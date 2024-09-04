A Western Sydney-based architecture student, Amanda Eessa, plans to use Frasers Property Australia’s prestigious scholarship to give back to the community where she grew up.

The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) Scholarship for Women is worth $30,000 per year across the two-year Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) course at Western Sydney University and is open to both full and part-time students who have completed their undergraduate studies in architecture.

This year’s recipient, Amanda Eessa, says the scholarship will allow her to devote herself entirely to her education.

Eessa is the third recipient of the scholarship, with 2022 winner Maryann Aziz having recently graduated in June.

She recently toured Frasers Property’s new Midtown MacPark community in Macquarie Park with Frasers Property Design Director Hallum Jennings.

“It will make an immense difference in my studies and will shape how I approach learning,” Eessa says.

“This scholarship will direct my career path and future. It’s already made such a big difference because it’s a huge weight off my shoulders. My focus now is directed at architecture rather than juggling lots of things.”

The Bossley Park High School graduate intends to use her degree to improve and beautify Western Sydney, where she grew up and still lives, with a focus on public and community spaces.

“I’m leaning towards public infrastructure and amenity that targets lower socio-economic areas. I want to focus on community-based design — designs that speak to various communities. There are lots of spaces that really need some love and good design,” she says.

Eessa describes her architectural approach as “empathetic and human-based”.

With her friends and fellow students, Eessa has already started showcasing the work and architectural philosophies of her cohort, forming the Beyond Architecture Student Club at Western Sydney University and establishing a student architecture magazine In Due Time, of which there has been four editions so far.

“I want to create a legacy and I’m proud to share that with the world and to show that Western Sydney can provide all these excellent opportunities,” Eessa says.

Emily Wood, Frasers Property Australia’s Executive General Manager Development, says that while the scholarship is designed to encourage women into an industry which has traditionally been male-dominated, its delivery through Western Sydney University serves a dual purpose.

“Architecture isn’t just male-dominated, it’s also often seen as a career only available to those from blue chip private school pipelines. Western Sydney University is helping to ensure students from a greater diversity of backgrounds can make their way into the industry, and we’re proud to be playing our part in supporting Amanda to achieve that,” she says.

“Frasers Property has strong connections to the Western Sydney region, with communities including Fairwater in Blacktown and Ed.Square in Edmondson Park.

“Amanda Eessa’s passion for community-based design and her empathy-led practice also marries well with the values that underpin Frasers Property.

“Fostering connections and a sense of belonging are the foundations of everything we do at Frasers Property. We create spaces where residents can meet and socialise and curate programs of events where they can forge connections so we’re particularly thrilled to support Amanda and the kind of human-led architecture she intends to practice.”

Professor Brian G. Falzon, Dean of Western Sydney University’s School of Engineering, Design, and Built Environment, warmly thanks Frasers Property Australia for its ongoing generosity and industry leadership in providing vital scholarships empowering the next generation of architects.

“Our Architecture programs are in high demand and continue to attract a vibrant and creative cohort of students from Western Sydney and beyond,” says Falzon.

“For women studying architecture at Western, this scholarship has been transformative since its inception in 2020. It not only inspires our students at the School of Engineering, Design, and Built Environment, but also significantly alters the lives of its recipients.”