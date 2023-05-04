Frasers Property developments to be powered solely by renewables

Frasers Property Australia’s Burwood Brickworks (NH Architecture, Russell & George) and Midtown MacPark (Bates Smart) developments are set to be among the first communities in the country to be powered entirely by renewable energy, via the developer’s energy arm Real Utilities.

Climate Active certified and 100 percent carbon neutral, the energy provided by Real Utilities will rely on Australian renewable energy sources, both on and off-site, including rooftop solar. A number of large-scale generation certificates have been obtained by the country, which will account for energy demands well into the future.

“Since Frasers Property formed Real Utilities in 2017, our strategy has been to progressively decarbonise our energy supply to the point where we no longer require carbon offsets to deliver our promise for 100 percent carbon neutral energy solutions to customers,” says Real Utilities General Manager Anita Hoskins.

“This is now becoming a reality for our newest residential apartment customers at Burwood Brickworks, and will also benefit residents of MAC Residences, the first building at Midtown MacPark, when they move in.

“These homes will be among the first from large-scale masterplanned communities in Australia to be powered by carbon neutral energy without depending on carbon offsets. This major milestone for Real Utilities is also one for the industry, since we now are able to fully achieve renewable energy supply on a community level,” she says.

For more information, visit realutilities.com.au.

Images

Top: Midtown MacPark render.

Below: Burwood Brickworks render.