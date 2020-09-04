Frasers Property creates wetlands in outer Melbourne

A new wetlands in Tarneit in outer Melbourne will create a thriving ecosystem for local bird and frog species, while providing picturesque open space for people of all ages to enjoy.

The wetlands and connected waterways, already under construction at The Grove residential estate, will combine 75,000 plants and breathtaking landscape design to transform a section of the community into scenic play and picnic spaces, walk and cycle paths sure to attract visitors far and wide.

The new open space will also be functional with the wetlands set to enhance the ecological footprint of the surrounding river environments around Tarneit, providing a sustainable and effective stormwater treatment that improves the quality of water discharging into Werribee River.

“It’s very exciting to see work on the stunning new wetlands for The Grove already get under way,” says Sarah Bloom, general manager Development Victoria for Frasers Property Australia.

“This area will become highly valued open space for the whole community. The wetlands system covers a huge area, spanning 11 hectares, and will be a big drawcard for The Grove.”

“The community is perfectly positioned between the Werribee River and Davis Creek so water is a big feature of the new community. The wetlands system expands on the river amenity and provides a sanctuary for bird and frog species in the catchment, which is a really special addition to the region,” she says.

In addition to providing an attractive outdoor space for the community, the wetlands system will also perform an important water filtration function, helping preserve the health of surrounding waterways.

There 75,000 plants be imbedded in the wetlands park once landscaping work is complete and the proposed wetlands will be an extended habitat for swans, ducks, coots, wedge-tailed eagles, geese, ibis, cormorants and lorikeets in the area.

There are also 11 frog species in the Werribee River catchment, including threatened species Growling Grass Frog and Bibron’s Toadlet. Other key species in the catchment include the Striped Legless Lizard and Golden Sun Moth.

The Grove is located 32 kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD, which is a 30-minute train ride from the new Tarneit Train Station.

The entire system is expected to be completed by 2022.

Image: Supplied