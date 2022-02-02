With the certification of the pilot project at Life, Point Cook, Frasers Property becomes the first volume developer to incorporate Passive House design and construction techniques in standard Australian home design.

The four-bedroom townhome will be sold at auction on site on Saturday, 19 February with a price guide of $680,000 to $710,000.

“This is a rare opportunity to buy a one-of-a-kind sustainability landmark in an established, well-connected community in one of Melbourne’s most sought-after suburbs,” says Sarah Bloom, General Manager Development VIC, Frasers Property Australia.

“Those who will call the new Passive House home can expect outstanding energy efficiency, improved air quality, regulated temperature control, and reduced heating and cooling costs through high quality building materials and its innovative design. They will also benefit from 18 new solar panels which will generate at least, if not more, energy than the home consumes over the course of a year,” says Bloom.

The purchaser of the home will take part in a trial with Frasers Property to capture energy performance data of the home over a 12-month period, to be measured and compared to a seemingly identical home nearby built to regular building standards.

It is hoped the energy efficiency comparisons will encourage broader industry engagement with the Passive House movement, and specifically the design and construction techniques that determine certification.

Life, Point Cook is located 4km south of the Point Cook town centre, and 28km from Melbourne CBD.

The community includes approximately 550 homes, 9.9-ha of parks and open space, 1-ha of wetlands and 2km of walking and bike paths.

Image: Supplied