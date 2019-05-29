Frank Lloyd Wright-designed concrete block house on sale

Pappas House, designed by renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is on the market for $1.2 million.

Located in Town and Country, Missouri in the USA, the Theodore and Bette Pappas House is built in Wright’s Usonian style and is made entirely of concrete blocks. The Usonian style was Wright’s concept of a moderately priced, simple and stylish home designed for the American middle class.

The house has been built using different types of concrete blocks laid without mortar, and reinforcing bars placed horizontally and vertically in semi-circular joints. After one or two rows of blocks were laid, cement grout was pumped in or poured into the voids to bond the structure together.

Wright took four years to complete the design. Built on 3.36 acres of secluded land, the 2,310-square-foot home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the living area opening out to an outdoor terrace. Pappas House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Image credit: Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation