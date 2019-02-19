Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Frank Gehry to design a concert hall for Wimbledon
shareShare

Frank Gehry to design a concert hall for Wimbledon

Frank Gehry is working on a design for a 1,250-seat concert hall in Wimbledon, London.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

19 Feb 2019 1m read View Author

Frank-Gehry-design-concert-hall-Wimbledon-1732012240.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Frank Gehry is working on a design for a 1,250-seat concert hall in Wimbledon, London.

Anthony Wilkinson, founder and director of the annual Wimbledon international music festival, is driving the plans. He hopes to raise around £100 million for the project.

The announcement of this project comes weeks after the Centre for Music was announced at the Barbican, also in London. Although Gehry was shortlisted for this project (which went to Diller Scofidio + Renfro), he and Wilkinson have asserted that there is no rivalry between the two projects.

The hall at Wimbledon will be a “multi-genre” hall planned to host leading pop groups and classical music, including local and international ensembles.

Wilkinson says he has always admired Gehry’s architecture, and after visiting his building for the New World Symphony in Miami he wrote to the architect about Wimbledon. Gehry called him back saying that he had “always wanted to do a concert hall in London”, according to The Observer.

Image: wimbledonconcerthall.co.uk

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap