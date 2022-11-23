In an effort to boost renewable energy production in the country, the French Senate has passed a legislation that requires all outdoor car parking facilities with over 80 spaces to be covered with photovoltaic solar panels.

This mandate is expected to add up to 11 gigawatts to France’s renewable energy generation capacity or the equivalent of 10 nuclear reactors. About 70% of the country’s electricity is generated through nuclear energy.

Applicable to all existing and new outdoor car parks, the provisions of the bill will be enforced from 1 July 2023, depending on the size of the car parking facility. Car parks with more than 400 spaces will be given three years to comply while those with 80-400 spaces will get five years to achieve compliance.

Non-compliance within the mandated period will result in heavy penalties based on the number of car parking spaces – the monthly penalty will be €50 per space amounting to €48,000 per annum. It is estimated that each solar installation for an 80-space car park will cost about €400,000.

However, parking lots for heavy goods vehicles (over 7.5 tonnes) as well as parking areas near remarkable sites are exempted from the legislation.

This legislation is also expected to be extended to empty government-owned land along highways and railway lines by building large solar farms.

Between the drive to achieve net zero targets, the energy crisis caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and France’s reliance on Russian oil and gas, the country is under increasing pressure to seek alternative solutions to conventional energy generation. The latest legislation seeks to alleviate France’s energy security concerns by boosting renewable energy production in the country – an effort backed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Image: The solar canopy at the Disneyland Paris car park (Photo source: Disneyland Paris)