Four wins for Hayball at educational design awards

South Melbourne Primary School, Braemar College and Domremy College, all designed by Hayball, brought the architectural firm recognition at the Learning Environments Australasia’s 12th Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards, held recently in Perth.

South Melbourne Primary School scored two wins on awards night: Hayball’s design of Victoria’s first vertical public school was declared Overall Winner from a field of 85 entries from across the Asia Pacific.

The judges noted that South Melbourne Primary School challenged design standards to “deliver a vertical school that sits within a public plaza… a rich and rewarding spatial experience for the whole South Melbourne community.”

The school project also won Category 1: New Construction / Entire New Facility for its “successful integration of educational pedagogies, community values and architectural design philosophies”. Hayball received a commendation in the same category for their Braemar College project.

Another education design project won Hayball two more awards with Domremy College’s Solaris Sandpit taking out Category 6: An Innovative Education Initiative, and Category 5: Renovation / Modernisation Under AU$2 Million.

Learning Environments Australasia chair Chris Bradbeer added, “The schools honoured in LEA’s Awards are fantastic examples of what can be achieved when educators, architects, students and the community work together to shape our schools.”

Image: Supplied