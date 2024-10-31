How can the interaction with Japanese architecture help tackle challenges like ageing populations, hybrid households, urban greening and climate adaptation in Australia? Join the conversation at the “Forum: Found in Translation”, presented by the Robin Boyd Foundation and curated in collaboration with David Neustein from Other Architects.

Japanese societies have always placed a premium on space. As a result, generations of Australian designers have looked to Japan as a laboratory of spatial invention. A spatially inventive architect, Robin Boyd was drawn to both the traditional architecture of Japan and the novel ideas of his late-Modern Japanese contemporaries.

Presented by the Robin Boyd Foundation and curated in collaboration with David Neustein, Director, Other Architects, the Forum will explore the translation of Japanese architecture into an Australian context, shedding light on common interests and shared themes such as hybrid households, ageing populations, urban greening and climate adaptation.

Taking place on Saturday 23 November in Melbourne, local, interstate and international speakers exploring these challenges include: Mio Tsuneyama from Studio mnm (Tokyo), Keynote Speaker, Ayano Toki + Yohei Omura from Parafeeld (Brisbane), Ben Berwick from Prevalent (Sydney/Newcastle), Dan Hill from the Melbourne School of Design (Melbourne), David Neustein from Other Architects (Sydney), James Jamison from NIIMORI JAMISON (Melbourne), Louise Wright from baracco+wright (Melbourne) and Marika Neustupny from NMBW Architecture Studio (Melbourne).

